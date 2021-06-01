Sachin Baby Celebrates the Rescheduling of IPL 2021 to UAE in Style

The rescheduling of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has created a lot of buzz and excitement among the players and the cricket fans. IPL 2021 was suspended after just 29 matches for an indefinite time after a few players tested positive for the novel coronavirus. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has now decided to conduct the remainder of the tournament in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in September and October.

Ever since the official announcement has been made, social media has been flooded with memes, posts, and pictures related to the tournament. Fans and players are coming up with unique posts on social media to celebrate the reschedulement of the league. India’s ace domestic cricketer Sachin Baby also shared a special video onhis official Instagram handle to depict theexcitement.

The video showsthe Royal Challengers Bangalore players, including the likes of Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, and Sachin, grooving to the beats of dhol. In the short clip, all the aforementioned players are having the time of their life as they are madly dancing to celebrate thehappiness. With the caption, the 32-year-old also announced that the whole band is going to be reunited soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachin Baby (@sachin.baby11)

Sachin joined the RCB camp during IPL 2021 only,as he was picked by the Bangalore outing at a base price of INR 20 lakh during the IPL 2021 auction hosted in Chennai on February 18. The left-hander warmed the bench for all the games RCB played before the league was suspended. However, it was an enriching experience for the 32-year-old as he shared the dressing room with some of the legends of the game including Kohli, AB de Villiers, and Glenn Maxwell.

As far as the performance of RCB is concerned, they were enjoying a decent ride in the league. RCB won as many as five matches from seven league games and were positioned at third place on the points table.

