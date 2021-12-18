Sachin Becomes Third-most Admired Sportsperson in the World after Ronaldo and Messi

Sachin Tendulkar has become third most admired sportsperson in the world. India Test captain Virat Kohli is just after Sachin and placed fourth on the list. Renowned football stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi own the top two spots.

A British market research and data analytics firm, YouGov conducted a survey which stated that Sachin and Virat are overtaken by the likes of Ronaldo and Messi. Former US President Barack Obama is the most admired personality across various fields followed by Microsoft owner Bill Gates and China President Xi Jinping, according to the British firm.

The list also features some of the prominent figures from India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds the 8th position. Famous Bollywood actors ShahRukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan are placed 14th and 15th respectively.

