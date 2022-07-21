CricketNext

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On

Associate Partner

Home » Cricket Home » News » Sachin Tendukar Leads India Cricketers In Wishing President-Elect Draupadi Murmu
1-MIN READ

Sachin Tendukar Leads India Cricketers In Wishing President-Elect Draupadi Murmu

By: Cricketnext Staff

Last Updated: July 21, 2022, 21:12 IST

New Delhi, India

Sachin Tendulkar and Draupadi Murmu.

Sachin Tendulkar and Draupadi Murmu.

Murmu has crossed the 50 per cent mark after the third round of counting.

Former India cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman on Thursday congratulated NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu for emerging victorious in the Presidential election. Furthermore, Dinesh Karthik, who is presently part of India squad also tweeted.

Celebrations were being held at several places across the country.

In a tweet, Sachin said: “Smt. Draupadi Murmu ji’s journey of progress despite personal hardships can inspire people across all walks of life. Heartiest congratulations on being elected the next Hon. President of India. Wishing the best of health & happiness to outgoing Hon. President Ram Nath Kovind ji.”


Murmu has crossed the 50 per cent mark after the third round of counting. An official announcement on her win is expected after all the votes are counted.

Counting of votes for the Presidential poll started on Thursday at the Parliament House in the national capital.

Murmu and Sinha were pitted against each other in the contest. It emerged that votes were clearly stacked in Murmu’s favour.

Keeping in view the support extended by various parties, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Murmu had a clear edge over Opposition’s Sinha.

Voting for the Presidential polls concluded on Monday (July 18)with over 99 per cent of voting.

(With agencies)

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here

About the Author

Cricketnext Staff

A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses, features, live scores, results, stats and everything that’s cricket from all over ...Read More

Tags:
first published:July 21, 2022, 21:03 IST
last updated:July 21, 2022, 21:12 IST