Sachin Tendulkar - 30 Years Since International Debut, 30 Standout Numbers

Thirty years since he made his international debut, on the 15th of November, 1989, against Pakistan at Karachi, we look at 30 numbers which define Tendulkar's career.

Nikhil Narain |November 15, 2019, 8:52 AM IST
Sachin Tendulkar - 30 Years Since International Debut, 30 Standout Numbers

16 years and 205 days: This was Sachin Tendulkar’s age as he became the third-youngest to make his Test debut after Mushtaq Mohammad and Aaqib Javed.

The rest is history!

The boy wonder broke one record after the other, set milestones and captured the imagination of a nation and a sport like no one before or after.

No cricketer, anywhere in the world, has matched the popularity of Tendulkar.

Thirty years since he made his international debut, on the 15th of November, 1989, against Pakistan at Karachi, we look at 30 numbers which define his career.

17 Years and 107 Days: Tendulkar’s First Test Hundred (against England in Manchester in 1990)

Only Mohammad Ashraful and Mushtaq Mohammad have scored their first hundreds at a younger age.

TENDULKAR 30 YEARS

34357: Maximum Runs in International Cricket History

He is 6341 runs ahead of Kumar Sangakkara (28016) – the second-highest aggregate

100: Maximum Hundreds in International Cricket History

He has scored 29 hundreds more than the next highest – Ricky Ponting (71)

15921: Maximum Runs in Test Cricket History.

51: Maximum Hundreds in Test Cricket History.

53.78: The Second-Highest Average (min. 2000 runs) for an Indian in Test Cricket.

TENDULKAR 30 YEARS2

11: Hundreds against Australia in Test Cricket (the best Test playing nation during his career).

55: Tendulkar’s Batting Average against Australia in Test Cricket.

6: Maximum Number of Calendar Years in which aggregated 1000-plus Test Runs.

Tendulkar scored 1000-plus runs in Test cricket in a single year in 1997, 1999, 2001, 2002, 2008 and 2010. No other batsman has achieved this feat

154: Second-Fastest (in terms of innings) to reach 8000 Test Runs.

40-plus: Tendulkar averages 40-plus against all the 9 Test teams he has batted against in his career.

54.74: Highest Away/Neutral Average for an Asian Batsman in Test Cricket.

78.43%: Percentage of Tests India has Won/Drawn when Tendulkar has scored a hundred (40 out of 51).

18426: Maximum Runs in ODI Cricket History.

15310: Maximum Runs as Opener in ODI Cricket History.

Tendulkar started opening from the 27th of March, 1994 when he blasted 82 off just 49 deliveries against New Zealand in Auckland. This transformed his career and he scored 15310 runs opening the batting for India at an average of 48.29 and strike rate of 88.05.

49: Maximum Hundreds in ODI Cricket History.

9: Maximum Hundreds against a Particular Opposition in ODI Cricket.

Tendulkar has scored 9 hundreds against Australia. Kohli has scored 9 hundreds too – against West Indies

TENDULKAR 30 YEARS3

1894: Maximum ODI Runs in a Calendar Year (1998).

Tendulkar scored 1894 runs in 33 innings at an average of 65.31 and strike rate of 102.15 including 9 hundreds and 7 fifties in 1998

200 not out: First Batsman to score an ODI Double Hundred (against South Africa in Gwalior in February, 2010).

62: Maximum Man of the Match Awards in ODI cricket. Jayasuriya (next highest) has 48.

14: Maximum Man of the Series Awards in ODI cricket.

Jayasuriya (next highest) has 11

7: Maximum Number of Calendar Years in which Aggregated 100-plus ODI Runs

Tendulkar scored 1000-plus in 1994, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2000, 2003 and 2007. Kohli is the only other batsman to achieve this feat.

8717: Runs scored by Tendulkar between 1st January, 1996 and 31st December, 1999 in international cricket

This was Tendulkar’s “Golden Period”. No one scored more runs in this time-frame in Tests or ODIs or combined

Tendulkar averaged 61.05 in Tests and recorded 14 hundreds

His average in ODI cricket was 47.84 with 20 hundreds

88.05: Tendulkar’s Batting Strike Rate as Opener in ODI Cricket

The average batting strike rate for openers since 27th March, 1994 (when Tendulkar opened for the first time) was 75.59, thus Tendulkar was way ahead of the norm

67.35%: Percentage of ODIs India has Won when Tendulkar has scored a Hundred (33 out of 49 times)

2278: Maximum Aggregate in World Cup Cricket History

Tendulkar scored 2278 runs in just 44 World Cup innings at an average of 56.95 and strike rate of 88.98.

673: Most Runs in a Single Edition of a World Cup (2003)

6: Maximum Number of Hundreds in World Cup Cricket

Rohit Sharma has also registered 6 World Cup hundreds.

2334: Fourth-Highest Aggregate for Mumbai Indians in IPL

618: Most Runs in IPL 2010

Tendulkar scored 618 runs in 15 innings at an average of 47.53 and strike rate of 132.61.

