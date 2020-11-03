- Match 55 - 2 Nov, MonMatch Ended152/7(20.0) RR 7.6
Sachin Tendulkar Advocates For Players' Safety, Tweets Helmets Must be Mandatory
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar has urged ICC to make helmets mandatory. He tweeted a picture of SRH all-rounder Vijay Shankar getting hit by the ball while stealing a run against KXIP on October 24.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: November 3, 2020, 2:58 PM IST
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar had a long cricket career and during this time he received several injuries. One of the most famous incident was the tennis elbow injury which kept him out of the team for many months. With cricket becoming faster and quicker, the risk of injury has only gone up and the Master has acknowledged this through his tweets.
Urging the International Cricket Council to make helmets mandatory, Tendulkar advocated for safety of the players. He posted a picture of India and SRH all-rounder Vijay Shankar getting hit on the head as he tried to complete a tight run against Kings XI Punjab on October 24 in Dubai.
"The game has become faster but is it getting safer? Recently we witnessed an incident which could’ve been nasty. Be it a spinner or pacer, wearing a HELMET should be MANDATORY for batsmen at professional levels. Request
@icc to take this up on priority," Sachin tweeted.
The game has become faster but is it getting safer?
Recently we witnessed an incident which could’ve been nasty.
Be it a spinner or pacer, wearing a HELMET should be MANDATORY for batsmen at professional levels.
Request @icc to take this up on priority.https://t.co/7jErL3af0m
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 3, 2020
.
.@RaviShastriOfc, this also reminded me of the time when you got hit after top edging a full toss bowled by Mr. Gavaskar during an exhibition game. That could’ve been a grave injury too but thankfully wasn’t! 🙏🏻
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 3, 2020
@RaviShastriOfc,this also reminded me of the time when you got hit after top edging a full toss bowled by Mr. Gavaskar during an exhibition game. That could’ve been a grave injury too but thankfully wasn’t! tweeted Sachin.
