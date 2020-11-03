Sachin Tendulkar Advocates For Players' Safety, Tweets Helmets Must be Mandatory

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar has urged ICC to make helmets mandatory. He tweeted a picture of SRH all-rounder Vijay Shankar getting hit by the ball while stealing a run against KXIP on October 24.

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar had a long cricket career and during this time he received several injuries. One of the most famous incident was the tennis elbow injury which kept him out of the team for many months. With cricket becoming faster and quicker, the risk of injury has only gone up and the Master has acknowledged this through his tweets.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Urging the International Cricket Council to make helmets mandatory, Tendulkar advocated for safety of the players. He posted a picture of India and SRH all-rounder Vijay Shankar getting hit on the head as he tried to complete a tight run against Kings XI Punjab on October 24 in Dubai.