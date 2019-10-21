Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

FREEDOM TROPHY, 2019 3rd Test, JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, 19 - 23 Oct, 2019

1ST INN

India

497/9 (116.3)

India
v/s
South Africa
South Africa*

162 (56.2)

South Africa trail by 203 runs

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: IND VS SA

live
IND IND
SA SA

Ranchi

19 Oct, 201909:30 IST

Match 18: CAN VS NIG

upcoming
CAN CAN
NIG NIG

Abu Dhabi

21 Oct, 201921:00 IST

Match 19: NAM VS SCO

upcoming
NAM NAM
SCO SCO

Abu Dhabi

22 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Match 20: NED VS SIN

upcoming
NED NED
SIN SIN

Abu Dhabi

22 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Sachin Tendulkar and His Family Vote in Maharashtra Assembly Polls

As Mumbai got up to vote in the Maharashtra Assembly Polls on Monday, October 21st, Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a post on his Twitter account of his family after casting their vote.

Cricketnext Staff |October 21, 2019, 7:33 PM IST
Sachin Tendulkar and His Family Vote in Maharashtra Assembly Polls

As Mumbai got up to vote in the Maharashtra Assembly Polls on Monday, October 21st, Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a post on his Twitter account of his family after casting their vote.

Tendulkar was accompanied by son Arjun, and his wife Anjali for the voting, and they all posed flaunting the vote ink on their fingers.

He also shared the following caption - "Happy to have voted & fulfilled my responsibility. Let’s turn out in large numbers to vote & be part of a vibrant democracy."

Tendulkar has been confirmed to play in a T20 tournament that will feature some of the world's biggest retired stars next year in Mumbai.

mumbaimumbai votingOff The Fieldsachin tendulkarTendulkar

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 18 T20 | Mon, 21 Oct, 2019

NIG v CAN
Abu Dhabi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 19 T20 | Tue, 22 Oct, 2019

SCO v NAM
Abu Dhabi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 20 T20 | Tue, 22 Oct, 2019

SIN v NED
Abu Dhabi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more