As Mumbai got up to vote in the Maharashtra Assembly Polls on Monday, October 21st, Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a post on his Twitter account of his family after casting their vote.
Tendulkar was accompanied by son Arjun, and his wife Anjali for the voting, and they all posed flaunting the vote ink on their fingers.
मतदान करणे आपल्या सर्वांचे कर्तव्य आहे. माझं मत मी नोंदवलं आहे, आपण सर्व सुद्धा मतदान करून या लोकशाहीच्या सोहळ्याचा भाग व्हा.Happy to have voted & fulfilled my responsibility. Let’s turn out in large numbers to vote & be part of a vibrant democracy.#MaharashtraAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/S1zQXtqEQc— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 21, 2019
मतदान करणे आपल्या सर्वांचे कर्तव्य आहे. माझं मत मी नोंदवलं आहे, आपण सर्व सुद्धा मतदान करून या लोकशाहीच्या सोहळ्याचा भाग व्हा.Happy to have voted & fulfilled my responsibility. Let’s turn out in large numbers to vote & be part of a vibrant democracy.#MaharashtraAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/S1zQXtqEQc
He also shared the following caption - "Happy to have voted & fulfilled my responsibility. Let’s turn out in large numbers to vote & be part of a vibrant democracy."
Tendulkar has been confirmed to play in a T20 tournament that will feature some of the world's biggest retired stars next year in Mumbai.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Sachin Tendulkar and His Family Vote in Maharashtra Assembly Polls
As Mumbai got up to vote in the Maharashtra Assembly Polls on Monday, October 21st, Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a post on his Twitter account of his family after casting their vote.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 18 T20 | Mon, 21 Oct, 2019
NIG v CANAbu Dhabi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 19 T20 | Tue, 22 Oct, 2019
SCO v NAMAbu Dhabi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 20 T20 | Tue, 22 Oct, 2019
SIN v NEDAbu Dhabi All Fixtures
Team Rankings