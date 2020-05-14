Sachin Tendulkar and Spartan Settle Australian Law Suit
Tendulkar alleged that the Spartan company failed to comply with its obligations under the agreement by failing to pay him royalties and endorsement fees as per the agreement signed by both parties and continued to use his name and image even after terminating the agreement.
Sachin Tendulkar and Spartan Settle Australian Law Suit
Tendulkar alleged that the Spartan company failed to comply with its obligations under the agreement by failing to pay him royalties and endorsement fees as per the agreement signed by both parties and continued to use his name and image even after terminating the agreement.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings