Sachin Tendulkar, Anjum Chopra Wish Smriti Mandhana on 22nd Birthday

Sachin Tendulkar, a former opener himself, wrote, “Many, many happy returns of the day, @mandhana_smriti. Keep smiling!”
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 18, 2018
Former opener and captain of the Indian side Anjum Chopra also took to Twitter to wish Mandhana.
Happy birthday Smriti! Have a good one! 🎂💐@mandhana_smriti — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) July 18, 2018
Surya Kumar Yadav, who had a prolific run opening the batting for Mumbai Indians, tagged her as ‘one of the best International Women cricketers’ in his greetings.
Here's wishing one of the best International Women cricketers, @mandhana_smriti, a very happy birthday. May you keep scoring those centuries and keep making India proud... pic.twitter.com/PHnVVemgAN
— surya77 (@surya_14kumar) July 18, 2018
Mandhana rose to stardom during India's run to the final of the 2017 Women's World Cup, starting the campaign with a half-century and century in the first two games.
Apart from her exploits in the 50-over format, Mandhana has also carved out a reputation of being a dynamic opener in the T20 format. In 42 matches for India, she has scored 857 runs with five half-centuries at strike-rate of 113.06.
The opener is currently in England for the upcoming season of the Kia Super League, after she was signed by the defending champions Western Storm last month.
First Published: July 18, 2018, 3:21 PM IST