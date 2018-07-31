Sachin Tendulkar Backs Virat Kohli to Come Good During English Summer

Loading...
The master blaster is of the opinion that Kohli's constant drive to perfect his game will reap rewards, in this series and the coming years.
"The best part about him is that the moment he realises there are areas he needs to work on he is immediately back in the nets working on those things," Tendulkar said in an interview with Sky Sports.
"A player can only move forward if he accepts – and it requires a lot to accept and admit: 'Okay, these are the areas where I have not done well and I need to go out and change these things'."
Kohli delivered a poor string of scores during India’s previous Test series in England in 2014, aggregating just 134 runs at an average of 13.40 in 10 innings. Since then, Kohli has been one of the most consistent players in all formats of the game, and will be looking to set the record straight this time around.
"He is in a good space," added Tendulkar. "All he needs to do is try and be in the same space. His method of preparing himself before a tour, before a game is really nice. He should continue with that.
"There are going to be ups and downs, there could be bad tours, but that's not the end of the world."
First Published: July 31, 2018, 10:29 PM IST