Sachin Tendulkar Birthday: 48 Interesting Facts About the ‘God of Cricket’

- Match 18 - 24 Apr, 2021Match Ended133/9(20.0) RR 6.65
KOL
RAJ134/4(18.5) RR 7.12
Rajasthan beat Kolkata by 6 wickets
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, 2021Match Ended131/6(20.0) RR 6.55
MUM
PUN132/1(17.4) RR 7.47
Punjab Kings beat Mumbai by 9 wickets
- 3rd T20I - 25 Apr, SunUp Next
ZIM
PAK
14:30 IST - Harare
- Match 19 - 25 Apr, SunUp Next
CSK
RCB
15:30 IST - Mumbai
- Match 20 - 25 Apr, SunUp Next
SRH
DC
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 21 - 26 Apr, MonUp Next
PBKS
KKR
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 22 - 27 Apr, TueUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 23 - 28 Apr, WedUp Next
CSK
SRH
19:30 IST - Delhi
- 1st Test - 29 Apr, ThuUp Next
ZIM
PAK
13:00 IST - Harare
- 2nd Test - 29 Apr, ThuUp Next
SL
BAN
10:00 IST - Kandy
- Match 24 - 29 Apr, ThuUp Next
MI
RR
15:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 25 - 29 Apr, ThuUp Next
DC
KKR
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 26 - 30 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
RCB
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 27 - 1 May, SatUp Next
MI
CSK
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunUp Next
RR
SRH
15:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 29 - 2 May, SunUp Next
PBKS
DC
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 30 - 3 May, MonUp Next
KKR
RCB
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 31 - 4 May, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 32 - 5 May, WedUp Next
RR
CSK
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 33 - 6 May, ThuUp Next
RCB
PBKS
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd Test - 7 May, FriUp Next
ZIM
PAK
13:00 IST - Harare
- Match 34 - 7 May, FriUp Next
SRH
CSK
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 35 - 8 May, SatUp Next
KKR
DC
15:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 36 - 8 May, SatUp Next
RR
MI
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 37 - 9 May, SunUp Next
CSK
PBKS
15:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 38 - 9 May, SunUp Next
RCB
SRH
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 39 - 10 May, MonUp Next
MI
KKR
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 40 - 11 May, TueUp Next
DC
RR
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 41 - 12 May, WedUp Next
CSK
KKR
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 42 - 13 May, ThuUp Next
MI
PBKS
15:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 43 - 13 May, ThuUp Next
SRH
RR
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 44 - 14 May, FriUp Next
RCB
DC
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 45 - 15 May, SatUp Next
KKR
PBKS
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 46 - 16 May, SunUp Next
RR
RCB
15:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 47 - 16 May, SunUp Next
CSK
MI
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 48 - 17 May, MonUp Next
DC
SRH
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 49 - 18 May, TueUp Next
KKR
RR
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- 1st ODI - 19 May, WedUp Next
NED
SCO
15:30 IST - Rotterdam
- Match 50 - 19 May, WedUp Next
SRH
PBKS
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 51 - 20 May, ThuUp Next
RCB
MI
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- 2nd ODI - 21 May, FriUp Next
NED
SCO
15:30 IST - Rotterdam
- Match 52 - 21 May, FriUp Next
KKR
SRH
15:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 53 - 21 May, FriUp Next
DC
CSK
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 54 - 22 May, SatUp Next
PBKS
RR
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 55 - 23 May, SunUp Next
MI
DC
15:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 56 - 23 May, SunUp Next
RCB
CSK
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Qualifier 1 - 25 May, TueUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Eliminator - 26 May, WedUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Qualifier 2 - 28 May, FriUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Final - 30 May, SunUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 4 Jun, FriUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST -
- 2nd ODI - 7 Jun, MonUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST -
- 3rd ODI - 9 Jun, WedUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- Final - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
IND
NZ
15:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 2nd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 3rd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 1st T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 2nd T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd T20I - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 1st ODI - 6 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd ODI - 8 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd ODI - 11 Aug, WedUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 1st T20I - 15 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd T20I - 17 Aug, TueUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd T20I - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st T20I - 29 Jan, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 2nd T20I - 31 Jan, MonUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 3rd T20I - 3 Feb, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 5th T20I - 6 Feb, SunUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 1st Test - 8 Mar, TueUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 16 Mar, WedUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 3rd Test - 24 Mar, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
Sachin Tendulkar Birthday: 48 Interesting Facts About the ‘God of Cricket’
As Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar, one of the greatest Indian cricketer, turns 48 today, here are 48 little-known, interesting nuggets about the master
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 24, 2021, 7:50 AM IST
Sachin Tendulkar is one of the most distinguished cricket players. Today on April 24, the world celebrates the birthday of this living legend, who has achieved so much in such a small age. The world not just loves, but also adores Sachin Tendulkar. As one of the greatest Indian cricketer turns 48 today, here are some little-known, interesting nuggets about the master.
FAMILY
1. The first school Sachin attended as a child was Indian Education Society’s New English School in Bandra East.
2. Sachin’s elder brother Ajit Tendulkar had played cricket alongside former India wicketkeeper Chandrakant Pandit and former India opener Lalchand Rajput.
3. In 1990, while returning from the tour of England at the age of 17, Sachin met his wife Anjali for the first time at the Mumbai airport.
4. Sachin got married at the age of 22.
5. Sachin’s father-in-law is a seven-time national bridge champion.
6. Sachin’s daughter ‘Sara’ is named after the first tournament Sachin won as a captain – ‘Sahara’ Cup in 1997.
7. Sachin’s father, Ramesh Tendulkar, named him after the famous music director Sachin Dev Burman.
EARLY DAYS
8. Sunil Gavaskar gifted the 14-year-old Sachin a pair of his own ultra-light pads. Those pads were later stolen while Sachin was at the under-15 national camp.
9. Dilip Vengsarkar gifted Sachin a GM bat after he was selected for the under-15 Bombay squad.
10. Dennis Lillie rejected Sachin when he went to the MRF Pace Foundation to become a fast bowler.
11. Sachin met Sourav Ganguly for the first time at the under-15 national camp in Indore.
12. Sachin scored his life’s first century for Shradashram Vidyamandir against the Don Bosco School, Matunga, in the Harris Shield quarter-final at Shivaji Park.
13. Sachin’s average in the 1988 Harris Shield was 102.5.
14. CCI amended its rules to allow 14-year-old Sachin to use its dressing room.
15. Sachin and Gavaskar were both named among the 36 Bombay Ranji Trophy probables in 1987.
16. Sachin was one of the ball boys during the 1987 World Cup held in India.
BECOMING TENDULKAR
17. Sachin, Waqar Younis, Salil Ankola and Shahid Saeed made their international debuts together in the 1989 Karachi Test.
18. Sachin’s debut Test was Kapil Dev’s 100th.
19. Sachin scored a duck in his ODI debut, which was against Pakistan.
20. Sachin scored his first Test century against England at Old Trafford, Manchester, in 1990.
21. Sachin’s first bowling figures in both Tests and ODIs are identical: 1-0-10-0.
22. In the Kotla Test against Pakistan where Kumble took a perfect 10, whenever Tendulkar handed Kumble’s sweater and cap to the umpire at the start of an over, Kumble took a wicket. So he continued doing that until Kumble took all ten.
23. Sachin made his home international debut against Sri Lanka in 1990.
24. Sachin was the first batsman to be given out by a third umpire in the 1992 Test series in South Africa. The umpire was Karl Liebenberg.
25. In 1992, Sachin became the first overseas cricketer to play for Yorkshire County Cricket Club.
26. Yorkshire Television contributed 30,000 pounds to felicitate Sachin’s stint with Yorkshire.
27. A Magnum champagne bottle was gifted to Sachin when he scored his first Test hundred at Manchester in 1990. But he couldn’t open it as British rules didn’t allow those under 18 to do that. Sachin chose to wait for 8 years and popped it at his daughter Sara’s first birthday in 1998.
28. Sachin scored his first century on Indian soil in 1993 against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
29. Andrew Symonds once autographed a T-shirt especially for Sachin. It read: “To Sachin, the man we all want to be.”
30. In the second ODI on the tour of New Zealand in 1994, Sachin opened the batting for the first time.
31. Sachin has been involved in 20 century partnerships with Rahul Dravid totaling over 6000 runs.
32. It took Sachin 79 matches to score his first ODI century. After that, he scored 48 more.
33. The highest number of centuries hit by Sachin at a single ground have come at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, where he has scored 7 ODI tons.
34. Sachin has also opened batting in Test cricket, but only once – with Sadagopan Ramesh in the Ahmedabad Test against New Zealand in 1999. He made 15.
35. The only Test-playing nation where Sachin has never scored a Test century is Zimbabwe.
36. Sachin has never faced Anil Kumble in a Ranji Trophy game.
37. Sachin became the most-capped Test player after overtaking Steve Waugh’s record of 168 Tests.
38. Sachin carries India’s national flag in his cricket bag and also sports it on his helmet.
39. Shane Warne accompanied Sachin to Sir Don Bradman’s house on the batting legend’s 90th birthday.
40. Sachin visited London’s Madame Tussauds for the first time in 1988. Twenty years later, the museum had his wax statue.
41. Sachin made guest appearance in a Bollywood movie titled ‘Stumped’ in 2003.
42. Sachin holds the record for scoring most Test centuries (5) before turning 20.
43. In 2007, Virgin Comics created a new superhero called ‘Master Blaster’ based on Sachin to launch a new series of comic books.
44. Sachin, Brian Lara and Steve Waugh all had MRF as their bat sponsors. Lara’s bat was called ‘Wizard’, Waugh’s ‘Champion’ and Sachin’s ‘Genius.’
45. Sachin’s photographer friend Atul Kasbekar convinced him to join Twitter in May 2010.
46. In 2008, Sachin appeared in an Australian reality television series called An Aussie Goes Bolly.
47. The first product endorsed by Tendulkar as teenager was ‘Band-Aid’.
48. In 1995, a sports management deal with WorldTel saw Sachin becoming the richest cricketer in the world.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking