Sachin Tendulkar Calls for Change of Rule in Cricket
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday said that the International Cricket Council (ICC) should consider doing away with the provision to stick with the umpire's call when a team calls for a review for an LBW decision.
Sachin Tendulkar Calls for Change of Rule in Cricket
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday said that the International Cricket Council (ICC) should consider doing away with the provision to stick with the umpire's call when a team calls for a review for an LBW decision.
Upcoming Matches
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings