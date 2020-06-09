Tendulkar Casts Doubts Over Saliva Ban, Asks What Happens in Cold Conditions Where Players Don't Sweat
The ICC has asked bowlers to use sweat instead of saliva to shine the ball but Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar has asked what are they supposed to do in cooler confines of England and New Zealand where working up a sweat won't be that easy.
Tendulkar Casts Doubts Over Saliva Ban, Asks What Happens in Cold Conditions Where Players Don't Sweat
The ICC has asked bowlers to use sweat instead of saliva to shine the ball but Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar has asked what are they supposed to do in cooler confines of England and New Zealand where working up a sweat won't be that easy.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings