Sachin Tendulkar Celebrates Wife Anjali's Birthday With Family in Gujarati Restaurant

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar, on Wednesday, celebrate his wife’s Anjali Tendulkar birthday with family at a Gujarati restaurant. Sachin was married to Anjali on May 24, 1995, as the couple has been admired by many across the country. Anjali turned 54 on Wednesday as Sachin posted a couple of photos from the family outing where daughter Sara Tendulkar was also present.

Tendulkar, who often displays his funny side on social media, shared the photos with a quirky caption. The Master Blaster also revealed that the Gujarati restaurant where they dine is running since 1945.

“Had a સરસ Gujarati thali at Shree Thaker Bhojnalay to celebrate Anjali’s birthday. Her Gujju genes are strong but our jeans’ buttons were weak after this meal! Also, was amazed to learn that this restaurant is running since 1945," Tendulkar wrote.

The Master Blaster recently returned to India from the UAE after the conclusion of IPL where he was mentoring Mumbai Indians.

Recently, Tendulkar was named among the 50 most influential people on Twitter this year, placed at number 35, according to an annual research carried out by consumer intelligence company Brandwatch.

American singer Taylor Swift is at number 1 spot and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is placed at number two in the list.

The research cited Tendulkar’s “appreciable real work for the less fortunate, lending his voice and presence for the right causes, his inspired fans following his work and his partner brands’ relevant impactful campaigns” for his inclusion in the list.

The former India cricketer, who has also been a Rajya Sabha MP, is associated with UNICEF for more than a decade now and was appointed the ambassador for South Asia in 2013.

Tendulkar has supported many initiatives in health, education, and sports both in rural and urban India.

