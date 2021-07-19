Sachin Tendulkar Cheers For Team India Ahead of Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Legendary Indian batsman and one of the greatest of all-time Sachin Tendulkar wished luck to the Indian contingent at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and hoped that all their hard work and toil would bear fruit at the world event which gets underway in the capital city of Japan from the 23rd of July. Players like PV Sindhu, Mary Kom, the Indian hockey team, Mirabai Chanu, Manu Bhaker, Sourabh Chaudhary, Bajrang Punia, Neeraj Chopra, Vinesh Phogat, and Deepika Kumari are some of the medal prospects for the country and will be the players to watch out for in the coming days and weeks.

India vs Sri Lanka 2021: Records Galore for Skipper Shikhar Dhawan in Colombo

Recently Indian captain Virat Kohli and the BCCI had also wished the Indian athletes bound for Tokyo 2020.

The BCCI had come out with a video where the members of the Indian Cricket Team were seen cheering the Olympic-bound Indian team. The olympics is set to start on July 23 in Tokyo and the Indian contingent is all set to give their best. Meanwhile in the video, the members of Indian men and women’s team can be seen saying “cheer for India."

The BCCI proudly joins the Honourable Prime Minister of India Shri @narendramodi in extending our wholehearted support to the Team India Athletes @Tokyo2020They have trained hard and are raring to go. Let us get together and #Cheer4India | @JayShah | @IndiaSports pic.twitter.com/KDDr5wA28S — BCCI (@BCCI) July 10, 2021

India have won a total of 28 medals at the Olympics with 9 gold, 7 silver and 12 bronze medals. Their best performance (in terms of total medals) came in London 2012 where the Indian contingent won a total of 6 medals.

The Indian Hockey team has been the most successful at the Olympics and has won 8 gold medals in 1928, 1932, 1936, 1948, 1952, 1956, 1964 and 1980.

Abhinav Bindra is the only Indian to win an individual gold medal for India - he won gold at the 10 m air rifle event at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

The Olympics were postponed from 2020 to 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here