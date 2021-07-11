Sachin Tendulkar Congratulates Argentina and Leonel Messi for Historic Copa America Win

Legendary India batsman Sachin Tendulkar congratulated Argentina for winning Copa America 2021, specifically lauding Leonel Messi for his first trophy with the national team. “Heartiest congratulations to @afaseleccion 🇦🇷 on winning the #copaamerica2021. It is a historic win for all the Argentinians, and is an icing on the cake for @leomessi who has had such a stellar career. Continue inspiring," Tendulkar wrote on Instragram.

“The pain of losing a final is understandable. But this is just a bend in the road, not end of the road for @neymarjr & @CBF_Futebol. They’ll bounce back stronger and do themselves proud," Tendulkar carried on.

The pain of losing a final is understandable. But this is just a bend in the road, not end of the road for @neymarjr & @CBF_Futebol.They’ll bounce back stronger and do themselves proud. pic.twitter.com/K6B8tLT4WP— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 11, 2021

The victory at Rio de Janeiro’s Maracana stadium ended Argentina’s 28-year wait for a major trophy, and ended Brazil’s unbeaten home record that stretched back more than 2,500 days.

When the match ended, a tearful Messi was thrown into the air by some of his joyous teammates. Argentina’s winning goal at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro came in the 22nd minute after Rodrigo de Paul made a long pass to Ángel di Maria. The 33-year-old veteran striker counted on some sloppy defending from left-back Renan Lodi to take control and lob it past goalkeeper Ederson.

It was only the third goal Brazil conceded in the tournament. Neymar tried hard with dribbles and passes, but the Selecao barely threatened Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. The team of coach Tite had won its previous five matches in the Copa America and scored goals in all of them.

Messi’s performance in the final was not as impressive as in previous matches of the tournament, during which he scored four goals and had five assists.

The title, however, provides the superstar some relief after all the questions throughout his career on his effectiveness playing for the national team.

