Sachin Tendulkar Congratulates Daughter Sara on Her Graduation

It feels like just yesterday when you left home for @ucl, and now you are a Graduate. Anjali and I are so proud of you! May you go out and conquer the 🌎 Sara. pic.twitter.com/y9d8bpNzs3
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 7, 2018
After completing her schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai, Sara opted for a degree in medicine from UCL, and was accompanied by her proud parents at the convocation ceremony. Her mother, Anjali, is a doctor, and it appears like Sara is looking to follow in her footsteps in a related field. Among those congratulating Sachin on his daughter's graduation was former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh. He wrote, "Congratulations #SaraTendulkar wish you all the best going forward.. may u achieve all your dreams.. god bless you"
— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 7, 2018
Another former off-spinner, Pakistan's Saqlain Mushtaq, who went toe to toe with the Indian batsman on many occasions on the cricket field, wrote, "Many congratulations to you @sachin_rt paaji and family on Sara beta's achievement. God bless always."
— Saqlain Mushtaq (@Saqlain_Mushtaq) September 7, 2018
Sachin's son Arjun, on the other hand, is a budding left-arm fast bowler and recently represented the Indian U-19 team in Sri Lanka.
First Published: September 7, 2018, 7:22 PM IST