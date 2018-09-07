Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Sachin Tendulkar Congratulates Daughter Sara on Her Graduation

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 7, 2018, 7:49 PM IST
Sachin Tendulkar congratulated his daughter Sara on social media platform Twitter after she completed her graduation from University College London (UCL).

After completing her schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai, Sara opted for a degree in medicine from UCL, and was accompanied by her proud parents at the convocation ceremony. Her mother, Anjali, is a doctor, and it appears like Sara is looking to follow in her footsteps in a related field. Among those congratulating Sachin on his daughter's graduation was former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh. He wrote, "Congratulations #SaraTendulkar wish you all the best going forward.. may u achieve all your dreams.. god bless you"





Another former off-spinner, Pakistan's Saqlain Mushtaq, who went toe to toe with the Indian batsman on many occasions on the cricket field, wrote, "Many congratulations to you @sachin_rt paaji and family on Sara beta's achievement. God bless always."



Sachin's son Arjun, on the other hand, is a budding left-arm fast bowler and recently represented the Indian U-19 team in Sri Lanka.
First Published: September 7, 2018, 7:22 PM IST
