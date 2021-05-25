Sachin Tendulkar Disguised Anjali as Journalist For First Meeting With Family

Master-blaster Sachin Tendulkar, one of the greatest cricketers of all time, is celebrating his 26th marriage anniversary with wife Anjali Tendulkar today. The little master gave nightmares to bowlers across globe and has set various records for the upcoming generation. But very few know that this cricketer was extremely shy and reserved off-field in the initial years of his cricketing career.

Sachin met Anjali for the first time at an airport.

Sachin, who was just 17 at that time, had returned from India’s tour of England while Anjali had gone to pick up her mother from the airport.

The two met each other by accident but they felt an instant connection. Later, like most of the love stories, they got to know each other through a common friend. Anjali in an interview had confessed that she didn’t know who Sachin was or what he used to do.

A cricketer with willow on field was though shy and reserved in his personal life but was an expert in hatching successful plans. In 2015, during the launch of Sachin’s autobiography ‘Playing It My Way,’ Anjali narrated how the master-blaster was extremely nervous when he had called his now-wife at home. He did not want his parents to find out about the couple and was a bit hesitant.

Therefore, the legendary cricketer came up with a plan and introduced Anjali as a journalist to his family.

Anjali, who is a doctor by profession, during the launch ceremony revealed that Sachin told her to act like a journalist therefore she went all dressed up in salwar kameez.

She further went on to share how she used to write him letters when he was on tours as phone calls were expensive and there were no social media apps at that time. Anjali disclosed that she used to walk across to a phone booth far from her college, where she was studying medicine, just to talk to him for few minutes. But later she decided to write letters to save on telephone bills.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here