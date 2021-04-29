Sachin Tendulkar Donates INR 1 Crore to 'Mission Oxygen' to Procure Oxygen Concentrators

The second wave of COVID-19 is ravaging throughout the country with more than 3.5 lakh cases being reported daily. Social media feeds are rife with SOS messages seeking ICU beds, oxygen cylinders, essential medicines and much more. Considering the plight of the millions of Indians, several fundraisers and donations have been taking place. One such is ‘Mission Oxygen’ which is collecting funds for importing oxygen concentrators and donating them to hospitals across the country.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday took to social media to urge his fellow countrymen to help ‘Mission Oxygen’ raise more funds so that they can continue with their noble cause.

“The second wave of COVID has put our healthcare system under immense pressure. Providing oxygen for the large number of serious COVID patients is the need of the hour,” Sachin wrote.

“It is heartening to see how people are rising to the occasion. A group of 250+ young entrepreneurs have launched Mission Oxygen to raise funds for importing oxygen concentrators and donating them to hospitals across the country,” he added.

He also then also announced that he has donated to Mission Oxygen and others should come forward and help them too.

“I’ve helped by contributing to the cause and hope that their effort soon reaches out to many more hospitals across India.”

Your support when I was playing was invaluable and helped me succeed. Today, we have to stand together behind everyone that is working hard to fight this pandemic.

“His donation of ₹1 crore to ‘Mission Oxygen’ in its endeavor to procure and provide life-saving oxygen concentrators to hospitals across the nation in this time of need is incredibly heart-warming,” read a statement from Mission Oxygen.

Mission Oxygen was started by a collective of founders and entrepreneurs across Delhi/NCR to aid and assist hospitals that were running out of oxygen to treat Covid19 patients. The organisation started the Mission Oxygen and created a Ketto fund collection page which has collected ₹ 13,51,11,000 by Thursday. The funding target amount set by Mission Oxygen is Rs 15 crore.

Through this crowdfunding, volunteers and NGOs will be procuring 1000 X 10L Oxygen Concentrators directly from Chinese manufacturers. This essential equipment will then be delivered beginning Thursday in Delhi NCR. The delivery will be made directly to needy clinics, government hospitals and small nursing homes, free of cost.

As of now, Mission Oxygen has procured over 1,365 oxygen concentrators from China, which have started to ship out. From Thursday onwards, the Mission Oxygen team will be able to supply them to the hospitals.

In order to ensure swift and efficient deliveries of these life-saving medical equipment, the Mission Oxygen team mentioned in its Ketto page that they are in touch with DG, BSF, Major General (HQ), Indian Army, Chairman ESIC, Directors/Medical Superintendents/ Administrative heads of over 240 government hospitals, private hospitals and nursing homes across 13 states. The logistics team is also in touch with state governments in Delhi, Maharashtra and Telangana.

