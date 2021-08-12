Sachin Tendulkar Enjoys Watching Cricket With Family: 'I Tell Them What is Going to Happen'

Former India cricketer and Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar has revealed that he enjoys watching live cricket with his family and often at times, he predicts what’s going to happen. In an exclusive with The Indian Express, the ‘God’ of cricket said that he usually enjoys showing off his skills alongside his loved ones. Sachin played cricket for more than 20 years with his career beginning in 1989 and ending in 2013.

“I enjoy, whenever I’m watching a game with my family or friends. There have been many occasions when I tell them what is going to happen. See, you know what the bowler has tried to do, how the batsman has played the last two deliveries, and what is likely to happen. So, those kinds of things I enjoy doing. I do that with my friends and family."

Sachin Tendulkar wasn’t just a name but a hope for many billion Indians. This pressure was always with him; as a result, his personal life started to get affected. Like, he could no longer sleep ahead of big games. 2003 World Cup game against Pakistan in Centurion was a case in point. He opened up further.

“If you care about something, there will certainly be some restlessness. That’s only because I cared about my cricket and I wanted to do well every time I walked out. I would say, for the first 12 years of my career, I couldn’t sleep properly on the eve of the game. I would constantly think about how I will face the bowlers. What will they bowl, what options do I have? I would keep thinking and would fight my sleep. Later, I could deal with it. I started accepting; this is how my body and mind is getting geared up for the game. It is ok, I don’t need to fight this feeling, I embraced that. I said ‘it’s okay even if I am awake at 12:30 or 1:00 at night watching TV, listening to music or whatever it is, it doesn’t matter."

