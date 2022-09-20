Sachin Tendulkar Enthrals Fans as He Hooks Shane Bond During RSWS 2022 | Watch

Sachin Tendulkar knows how to roll back the clock and infuse cricket lovers with nostalgia. It has been almost a decade since Sachin Tendulkar retired from the International cricket. But die-hard fans still get goosebumps whenever they watch the batting maestro on the field in exhibition matches.

It can be said that this cricket-crazy nation still can’t get enough of Sachin Tendulkar’s batting. The 49-year-old is currently captaining the India Legends in the ongoing Road Safety World Series. India Legends and New Zealand Legends faced-off in game 12 of the tournament on September 19.

Although the match between India Legends and New Zealand Legends got washed out due to rain, fans were treated to a terrific knock by the god of cricket himself. The Master Blaster looked as good as ever on the crease before rain played spoilsport.

Sachin Tendulkar’s blistering knock

After winning the toss, New Zealand Legends skipper Ross Taylor asked India Legends to bat first. Taylor’s decision seemed to be spot on when Naman Ojha was dismissed cheaply by Shane Bond. But the Little Master had some other ideas as he took apart the New Zealand pace duo of Shane Bond and Kyle Mill at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

Before the play was stopped due to rain, Tendulkar was still at the crease after having scored 19 runs off just 13 balls. His feel-good knock was laced with 4 glorious fours.

Tendulkar played some vintage shots during the innings. Netizens are uploading short clips of Tendulkar’s swashbuckling shots on Twitter. Master Blaster’s spectacular cricketing shots have broken the Internet. Several fans are amazed that Sachin can still play with the same intensity.

One Twitter user uploaded Sachin’s pull shot off the bowling of pace icon Shane Bond. Here’s a look at it

Another star-struck fan shared the clip of Tendulkar’s outstanding scoop shot off Kyle Mill.

However, rain had the final say as the match ended in a washout after 5.5 overs. But, the fans are now eagerly waiting for the next match to see the batting maestro in full flow.

