Sachin Tendulkar Fulfills Dream of Driving Formula Car

Cricketnext Staff |June 5, 2019, 5:38 PM IST
Sachin Tendulkar Fulfills Dream of Driving Formula Car

Sachin Tendulkar’s love for sports cars is well known and once the legendary cricketer was a proud owner of a Ferrari too. But his love for fast machines did not stop there. As a part of the promotional campaign by Apollo Tyres, Tendulkar got an opportunity to drive a Formula car in Prague, Czech Republic.

Ecstatic Tendulkar shared a video on Twitter, describing his once-in-a-lifetime experience.

In a tweet, he wrote, "Being a passionate car enthusiast, I always had my eyes on driving a formula (1) car. My dream of doing so came true when I got to drive one in Prague because of Apollo Tyres. The drive was fun and once I had the hang of it, I could drive faster."

In the video though, it is not revealed the speed that Tendulkar attained.

