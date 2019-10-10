Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

FREEDOM TROPHY, 2019 2nd Test, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 10 - 14 Oct, 2019

1ST INN

India *

273/3 (85.1)

India
v/s
South Africa
South Africa

Toss won by India (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: IND VS SA

live
IND IND
SA SA

Pune MCAS

10 Oct, 201909:30 IST

2nd T20I: JER VS QAT

live
JER JER
QAT QAT

Pune MCAS

10 Oct, 201918:30 IST

3rd T20I: QAT VS JER

upcoming
QAT QAT
JER JER

Pune MCAS

11 Oct, 201910:30 IST

Match 1: CZE VS ISL

upcoming
CZE CZE
ISL ISL

Pune MCAS

17 Oct, 201913:30 IST

Sachin Tendulkar Gives Suggestions to Revive Mumbai's Cricket Glory

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday made several suggestions to improve Mumbai cricket, among them increase in number of grounds in the space-starved city.

PTI |October 10, 2019, 8:28 PM IST
Sachin Tendulkar Gives Suggestions to Revive Mumbai's Cricket Glory

Mumbai: Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday made several suggestions to improve Mumbai cricket, among them increase in number of grounds in the space-starved city.

He was also for avoiding bus journeys for the squad, especially at night, sources at the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) said.

Mumbai, who have clinched the Ranji Trophy 41 times, have failed to win the coveted national championship in recent times, and the team's chances at the ongoing Vijay Hazare trophy also seem bleak.

After the new managing committee of MCA took over last Friday, it held a meeting with the legendary batsman at the association's facility at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

The meeting was attended by president Vijay Patil, vice-president Amol Kale, secretary Sanjay Naik and members of the Apex Council including Ajinkya Naik, Amit Dani, Gaurav Payadde and Vihang Sarnaik.

A source said Tendulkar made over 15 suggestions, and the prominent ones among them were no night-time travel, no bus journeys, and ensuring respectful exit for senior players.

He also batted for increase in the number of grounds, good renumeration for support staff, 14-member squads for school cricket and encouragement for women's cricket.

Tendulkar also said that minutes of meetings of the selection committee be recorded, the source said.

A senior MCA official said half of the suggestions were in the process of being implemented.

MCA Apex Council member Vihang Sarnaik tweeted, "Had our first Apex Council meet today and we were joined by 'The Lil Master' who shared his vision and thoughts with us.

"I'm blessed to have had this discussion while we work towards our common goal of developing and taking Mumbai cricket to much greater heights."

Meanwhile, sources also said that BCCI's electoral officer has cleared the name of MCA secretary Sanjay Naik to vote in the national cricket body's polls, notwithstanding objections raised by a few MCA members.

MCAmumbaiMumbai Cricketsachin tendulkarTendulkar

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 11 Oct, 2019

JER v QAT
Pune MCAS

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Thu, 17 Oct, 2019

ISL v CZE
Pune MCAS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more