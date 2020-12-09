- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueMatch Ended186/5(20.0) RR 9.3
Sachin Tendulkar Goes Parasailing, Leaves His Fans Gasping For More
As most sports personalities are heading to exotic locations to take a break from their on-off training amid the coronavirus pandemic, former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar too has joined that club. The master blaster jetted off to an undisclosed location to take a break with the ease in Covid-19 restrictions and lockdowns.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 9, 2020, 6:45 PM IST
As most sports personalities are heading to exotic locations to take a break from their on-off training amid the coronavirus pandemic, former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar too has joined that club. The master blaster jetted off to an undisclosed location to take a break with the ease in Covid-19 restrictions and lockdowns. The cricket legend shared multiple photos and video clips with his online family on Instagram. In one of the clips, the master blaster is seen enjoying a parasailing session that has delighted his fans. The 47-year-old captioned the video as ‘Hum toh Udd Gaye’, (we are flying high), which is set to the famous song by Indian singer-songwriter Ritvitz.
Keeping his fans updated about his mysterious getaway, Tendulkar shared a snap with his son Arjun sporting stylish sunglasses. He captioned the post as, ‘Vacation Vibes’.
In other post, he was seen cycling.
Relaxing in a pool overlooking the hills, in another.
Collectively Tendulkar’s posts received the usual love from his fans who notched up the likes in millions and many showered the batting legend with well wishes. The former cricketer, who is quite active on social media with his cricket-related opinions, has also been sharing cheerful and upbeat posts for his fans to beat the pandemic blues. His posts range from food recipes, family photographs and several other quirky moments.
Tendulkar was just 16-year-old when he made his India debut in a Test match against Pakistan on November 15, 1989 in Karachi. He made his ODI debut on December 18, 1989. He has set and accomplished several batting records in his illustrious career. He played a crucial role in India's 2011 ODI World Cup win under MS Dhoni's captaincy, the one trophy which eluded him throughout his career. Tendulkar retired from ODI in 2012 and all forms international cricket in 2013, he finished his career as the highest run scorer in Tests and ODI. The record stands to this day.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking