Sachin Tendulkar Didn't Like Facing This Bowler? Guess Who

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar faced many bowlers in his career, however, he hated to face only one of them. In his 24 year-long international career, master blaster hated to face Hansie Cronje, the right-arm seamer from South Africa who died in a plane crash on this day in 2002.

Tendulkar had faced many legendary bowlers including Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Shoaib Akhtar and Glenn Mcgrath among others. However, Tendulkar a few years ago admitted that he was most dreaded by Cronje, the “toughest of all”.

During a summit in 2016, Tendulkar said that Cronje’s incoming deliveries were quite troublesome for batsmen. The former South African skipper had dismissed Tendulkar three times in 32 ODIs and five times in 11 Tests. Even in his small career, the tall medium-pacer with his bowling tricked even the best batsmen of his generation.

Cronje’s career was destroyed after his name cropped up in a match-fixing scandal 21 years ago. He had also confessed that he gave information to the bookies and was involved in fixing the match. He had confessed to match-fixing in front of the King’s Commission, which led to his lifelong ban from cricket. Two years later he died mysteriously in a plane crash at the age of 32. Today is Cronje’s 19th death anniversary.

After his image was tainted due to the match-fixing scandal, he wanted to try his luck in business. He earned a master’s degree in business leadership and was preparing to start his second inning when he died in 2002.

Cronje played 68 Tests and 188 ODIs for South Africa. He captained South Africa in 53 Test matches and his team managed to win 27 matches. He was only 24 when he led his team against Australia. Under Cronje’s captaincy, the South African team revived its form in international cricket in 1991.

