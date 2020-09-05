Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Sachin Tendulkar Himself Would Admit He Wasn't Most Inspirational Captain: Shashi Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor is known to speak his mind, and once again he has expressed his opinion, albeit on Sachin Tendulkar's captaincy. An ardent cricket follower, Tharoor said that he was never impressed with Tendulkar's skills as skipper of the team.

Cricketnext Staff |September 5, 2020, 4:46 PM IST
Sachin Tendulkar. (Twitter)

Indian politician Shashi Tharoor is known to speak his mind, and once again he has expressed his opinion, albeit on Sachin Tendulkar's captaincy. An ardent cricket follower, Tharoor said that he was never impressed with Tendulkar's skills as skipper of the team. There was a time, when he felt that Master Blaster was the best bet to lead India, but his perception soon changed after string of poor performances by the team, under him.

ALSO READ - Bat Doctor to Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, Ashraf Chaudhary Tests Positive for Coronavirus

“I thought Tendulkar was the best possible captain of India before he became captain. Because when he was not captain, he was so active - he was fielding in the slips, running up to the captain of the day, giving advice and encouragement,” Tharoor told SportsKeeda in an interview.

Tendulkar was made the captain in 1996, and from there he led Team India in 73 ODIs and 25 Tests. He had poor returns,winning only 23 matches while losing 43 ODIs. In Tests, he could manage only four wins. “I said let’s make this guy captain because he really is there in every way. When he became captain, it didn’t work out. He had a not terribly strong Indian team in his days of captaincy, but he himself would admit that was not the most inspirational, motivational captain,” Tharoor added.

“This was partially because he had his own batting to think about. And in the end, he happily gave up captaincy and refused to take it when it was offered again later.”

ALSO READ - Seen Many Players, But Sachin Tendulkar Closest to Perfection: Sunil Gavaskar

It was only under Tendulkar, that India suffered one of their worst defeats overseas, in 1999 against Australia. India were beaten 0-3 in the Tests, and won only one ODI in the tri-series involving Pakistan as well.

