Sachin Tendulkar Hospitalised a Week After Testing Positive for Covid-19

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has been hospitalised ‘as a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice’ one week after he was tested positive for Covid-19.

Tendulkar took to Twitter to reveal the news and hoped he will be back home in a few days. Wishing his teammates and the fans on India’s 10th anniversary of the 2011 World Cup win, Tendulkar wrote, ” Thank you for your wishes and prayers. As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone. Wishing all Indians & my teammates on the 10th anniversary of our World Cup win.”

Recently, Tendulkar had participated in the Road Safety World Series, where he lead the team to title win. In the tournament, he performed exceptionally well and scored two fifties for his side. Apart from Tendulkar, India Legends players Subramanium Badrinath and the Pathan brothers – Irfan and Yusuf – also had tested positive for the virus

During the Road Safety Series, Tendulkar had also uploaded a video where he pranks the medical staff taking his Covid-19 test. In the post, he went on to say that he had undertaken 277 tests, while had played 200 Tests for India.

In the final of the Road Safety World Series, an all-round show by Yusuf Pathan helped India Legends beat Sri Lanka Legends by 14 runs. Put in to bat first, India made 181 for 4 with Yusuf smashing an unbeaten 62 off 36 and Yuvraj making 60 off 41.