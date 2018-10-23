Sachin Tendulkar Interacts With Members of Bhutan Cricket Team on UNICEF Tour

Image: Twitter/@sachin_rt

The only thing better than playing cricket, is playing cricket in the mountains.. Enjoyed being back on the pitch with Bhutan’s Cricket Team. Wishing them all the best for the future. pic.twitter.com/8QCm0HppgO — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 23, 2018

Had a great time playing football with these cute little kids in Bhutan. After the game, we washed our hands with soap to demonstrate that playing is important but what’s even more important is to wash our hands after any activity, especially before eating food. #IWashMyHands pic.twitter.com/SI5WNobzHq — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 22, 2018

Meeting the Interim Prime Minister of Bhutan, Dasho Tshering Wangchuk, was an honour. Was wonderful discussing the various hand sanitation awareness initiatives. @UNICEFROSA https://t.co/qLNKYJxmEp — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 22, 2018

First Published: October 23, 2018, 12:38 PM IST