CricketNext

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home» Cricket Home» News» Sachin Tendulkar Introduces New 'Pawtner' to Social Media - Check Pic
1-MIN READ

Sachin Tendulkar Introduces New 'Pawtner' to Social Media - Check Pic

Sachin Tendulkar on Instagram.

Sachin Tendulkar on Instagram.

Legendary former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar introduced his new 'pawtner' to social media

Legendary former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar introduced his new ‘pawtner’ to social media. “My new ‘Paw’tner, Spike is making his social media debut today! Say Hi!" he posted on Twitter.

Check it here:

Earlier, Tendulkar shared a video featuring Harshad Gothankar showing off his carrom playing skills. With no hands, the man stuns with his sheer brilliance and adeptness. He is playing carrom with his foot and does it with such ease that his talent will leave you speechless. The one-minute-long clip shows Gothankar, who is an auto driver’s son, aces all the strikes while using his right foot to play the game. He successfully made the coins go in the pockets. Towards the end, other players lean to touch his feet as a sign of respect.

RELATED NEWS

The batting maestro expressed his admiration and now the video is being widely shared and appreciated online. Sharing the video, Tendulkar pointed out the difference between impossible and possible. He said it is in one’s determination and the differently-abled player is an example of that. Tendulkar added that this man chose ‘I am Possible’ as his motto. Further mentioning that he loves the player’s motivation to find ways to make things possible, he said it is something we can all learn from him.

Shared on Monday, the post has amassed several views and reactions. Many praised Gothankar’s passion and determination, others complimented Tendulkar for bringing his story to light. On the micro-blogging site, a few users pointed out that Gothankar was encouraged to play carrom after he failed to maintain balance during the game of football. Some people mentioned that Gothankar would occasionally play cricket.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Tags
first published:July 27, 2021, 21:33 IST