Sachin Tendulkar Invites, 'No.1 Test Ranked' Batsman Roger Federer Agrees to Take Notes

why wait? I'm ready to take notes! @sachin_rt https://t.co/UjH5m1wuNT— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) July 10, 2018
Federer, who plays Kevin Anderson in the quarter-final of the Wimbledon is on course for a ninth title at the iconic All England Club was invited by Tendulkar to exchange notes about cricket after he wins his ninth crown.
A meeting with both the legends would be the apt occasion for the cliche, birds of a feather flock together!
As always, great hand-eye co-ordination. @rogerfederer, let’s exchange notes on cricket and tennis after you win your 9th @Wimbledon title 😜👍 https://t.co/2TNUHGn1zK— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 10, 2018
This exchange was made possible after Roger Federer took to channelling his inner Sachin Tendulkar while playing his Round of 16 match on Centre Court at the All England Club on 'Manic' Monday.
The Swiss maestro swept away his opponent Adrian Manarinno in three sets, but it was a nonchalant flow of the racket in the third set which caught the eyes of willow-lovers.
Federer over-hit a backhand and when his opponent courteously returned the ball, the eight-time Wimbledon champion elected to display his cricket skills, with a punched forward defence, which didn't go unnoticed by Wimbledon's social media accounts.
Ratings for @rogerfederer's forward defence, @ICC?#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/VVAt2wHPa4— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2018
*sigh* ok... 👇 pic.twitter.com/KXnhaznxL8— ICC (@ICC) July 9, 2018
The 36-year-old is more renowned for defending tennis titles than forward defences, but this dexterous left-handed shot displayed his innate sporting talent. Furthermore, it was straight out the middle of the strings.
First Published: July 10, 2018, 8:49 AM IST