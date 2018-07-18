Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Sachin Tendulkar Joins Forces With Middlesex to Launch Academy in England

Reuters | Updated: July 18, 2018, 4:41 PM IST
Sachin Tendulkar Joins Forces With Middlesex to Launch Academy in England

Image: Reuters

Mumbai: Retired Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar has joined forces with Middlesex Cricket to launch an academy for budding male and female cricketers in England.

The academy will provide training for children between the ages of nine and 14 through a curriculum developed by the coaches at Middlesex and Tendulkar, who is the world's leading run-scorer in both tests and one-day internationals.

"I am delighted to be partnering with Middlesex Cricket on this new venture," Tendulkar, who retired in 2013 with more than 34,000 international runs to his name, said in a statement.

"The objective is not only to produce good cricketers but also good global citizens of the future."

"Through this association, Middlesex and I are focused on providing the very best in cricket education, as much as possible, for our students."

Merchant Taylor's School in Northwood will host the Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy's first cricket camp from Aug. 6-9.

Also Watch

AcademyMiddlesexsachin tendulkar
First Published: July 18, 2018, 4:32 PM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking