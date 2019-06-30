Tendulkar Joins Kohli, Morgan at Toss as UNICEF Ambassador

Legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar accompanied Indian captain Virat Kohli and England skipper Eoin Morgan for the toss at the Edgbaston, Birmingham.
Tendulkar was present at the toss as a representative of UNICEF for whom he is an ambassador as part of the #OneDay4Children campaign. Former England captain Mike Atherton was also present along with match referee Ranjan Madugalle. Both teams were also given caps specifically with the #OneDay4Children slogan printed on it.
The #ENGvIND dressing rooms have a #OneDay4Children theme today 😄#CWC19 pic.twitter.com/WcUkzkT3lf— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 30, 2019
Morgan won the toss and elected to bat first and his opposite number Kohli said that India would have preferred to bat first too, but were more than happy chasing.
Both teams made changes to their playing elevens with Rishabh Pant getting his first taste of the World Cup after Vijay Shankar picked up a toe injury.
England have brought in Liam Plunkett instead of Moeen Ali, and fit again Jason Roy returns to his slot at the top of the order in place of James Vince.
England wins the toss and they will bat first.#TeamIndia #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/SYLoVLG0G5— BCCI (@BCCI) June 30, 2019
After the toss, speaking to the host broadcaster, Sachin said he expected batsmen from both sides to have a good day at the office as the surface is batting friendly.
“I am expecting both teams to score in excess of 300, but for India it is important to pick wickets early on to stop the England batting,” Tendulkar said.
A win for India against the hosts will confirm a semi-final berth for them, however it will make it tougher for England to finish in the top four.
