starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 38:ENG VS IND

live
ENG ENG
IND IND

Birmingham

30 June, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 39:SL VS WI

upcoming
SL SL
WI WI

Chester-le-Street

Mon, 01 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 40:BAN VS IND

upcoming
BAN BAN
IND IND

Birmingham

Tue, 02 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 41:ENG VS NZ

upcoming
ENG ENG
NZ NZ

Chester-le-Street

Wed, 03 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Tendulkar Joins Kohli, Morgan at Toss as UNICEF Ambassador

Cricketnext Staff |June 30, 2019, 3:38 PM IST
Tendulkar Joins Kohli, Morgan at Toss as UNICEF Ambassador

Legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar accompanied Indian captain Virat Kohli and England skipper Eoin Morgan for the toss at the Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Tendulkar was present at the toss as a representative of UNICEF for whom he is an ambassador as part of the #OneDay4Children campaign. Former England captain Mike Atherton was also present along with match referee Ranjan Madugalle. Both teams were also given caps specifically with the #OneDay4Children slogan printed on it.

Morgan won the toss and elected to bat first and his opposite number Kohli said that India would have preferred to bat first too, but were more than happy chasing.

Both teams made changes to their playing elevens with Rishabh Pant getting his first taste of the World Cup after Vijay Shankar picked up a toe injury.

England have brought in Liam Plunkett instead of Moeen Ali, and fit again Jason Roy returns to his slot at the top of the order in place of James Vince.

After the toss, speaking to the host broadcaster, Sachin said he expected batsmen from both sides to have a good day at the office as the surface is batting friendly.

“I am expecting both teams to score in excess of 300, but for India it is important to pick wickets early on to stop the England batting,” Tendulkar said.

A win for India against the hosts will confirm a semi-final berth for them, however it will make it tougher for England to finish in the top four.

eoin morganicc world cup 2019India vs EnglandOff The Fieldsachin tendulkarvirat kohli

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 39 ODI | Mon, 01 Jul, 2019

WI v SL
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 40 ODI | Tue, 02 Jul, 2019

IND v BAN
Birmingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 41 ODI | Wed, 03 Jul, 2019

NZ v ENG
Chester-le-Street All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
8 7 1 0 14 +1.00
2
IND
6 5 0 1 11 +1.16
3
NZ
8 5 2 1 11 +0.57
4
PAK
8 4 3 1 9 -0.79
5
ENG
7 4 3 0 8 +1.05
6
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
7
SL
7 2 3 2 6 -1.18
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
8 0 8 0 0 -1.41

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6399 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more