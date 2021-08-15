CricketNext

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Sachin Tendulkar Leads Wishes From Cricket Fraternity on India's 75th Independence Day
2-MIN READ

Sachin Tendulkar Leads Wishes From Cricket Fraternity on India's 75th Independence Day

Sachin Tendulkar during the victory lap of 2011 ODI World Cup in Mumbai. (AFP Photo)

Sachin Tendulkar during the victory lap of 2011 ODI World Cup in Mumbai. (AFP Photo)

Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag among other leading names from the world of cricket have posted their messages on the occasion of Independence Day.

India is celebrating its 75th Independence Day today. The celebrations began with Prime Minister addressing the nation from the Red Fort early Sunday morning that saw the entire Indian Olympic contingent in attendance.

Leading former and current India cricketers have also extended their wishes on the occasion with  batting legend posting an emotional message on Twitter.

“भारत हमेशा सर आँखों पर! I have always worn the Flag of India flag on my helmet with pride and it always reminded me why I stepped on the field," wrote Tendulkar

RELATED NEWS

“On our 75th Independence Day, remembering the valiant struggle of all those who fought for the independence of our great nation. Freedom is precious, let’s respect and enjoy it responsibly. Jai Hind" write Yuvraj.

“As we celebrate our 75th Independence Day, let’s pay our respects to our great Freedom Fighters who fought bravely and laid the foundation for our independence. May the Indian tricolour always fly high Jai Hind," wrote Laxman.

“न पूछो ज़माने को के क्या मेरी कहानी है, हमारी पहचान तोह बस इतनी है कि हम हिंदुस्तानी है | हर करम अपना करेंगे ए वतन तेरे लिए दिल दिया है…जां भी देंगे ऐ वतन तेरे लिए!! #स्वतंत्रतादिवस की अनेक शुभकामनाएँ सभी भारतवासियों को ! स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं देश के खातिर, इस तिरंगे को सदैव ऊचा रखने की खातिर, देश की आजादी के लिए और देश की आजादी बनाए रखने के लिए जिन लोगों ने अपने प्राणों की आहुति दी है उनको सत सत नमन जय हिन्द, भारत माता की जय," wrote Sehwag.

Earlier this morning, PM Modi said the awareness regarding sports and fitness is rising among Indians and it was evident at the Tokyo Olympics where the country ended with its highest ever medal haul - one gold, two silver and three bronze.

“There was a time when sports wasn’t considered a part of the mainstream. Parents used to tell children that they would spoil their life if they kept playing. Now, awareness regarding sports & fitness has come within the country. We have experienced this in Olympics this time," he said.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Tags
first published:August 15, 2021, 10:02 IST