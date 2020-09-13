- 2nd ODI - 13 Sep, SunMatch Ended231/9(50.0) RR 4.62
ENG
AUS207/10(50.0) RR 4.62
England beat Australia by 24 runs
- 1st ODI - 11 Sep, FriMatch Ended294/9(50.0) RR 5.88
AUS
ENG275/9(50.0) RR 5.88
Australia beat England by 19 runs
- 3rd ODI - 16 Sep, WedUp Next
ENG
AUS
17:30 IST - Manchester
- Match 1 - 19 Sep, SatUp Next
MI
CSK
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
Sachin Tendulkar Lends Support To 560 Children From Economically Weaker Background
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has joined hands with an NGO to support 560 tribal children from economically backward section.
- PTI
- Updated: September 13, 2020, 8:47 PM IST
New Delhi: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has joined hands with an NGO to support 560 tribal children from economically backward section.
Tendulkar has partnered with ‘NGO Parivaar’ which has built Seva Kutirs in remote villages in the Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh.
Children from villages Sewaniya, Beelpati, Khapa, Nayapura and Jamunjheel in Sehore district are now getting nourished meals and education with the help Tendulkar’s foundation.
The children are predominantly from Barela Bhil and Gond tribes. “This initiative by Sachin is testimony to his concern towards tribal children in Madhya Pradesh who have been plagued by malnutrition and illiteracy,” a press release stated.
Tendulkar’s work towards the cause of children, especially those belonging to the marginalised and the not so economically affluent section of the society, is well acknowledged.
As a goodwill ambassador for UNICEF, Tendulkar has regularly spoken about interventions like ‘Early Childhood Development’.
He has been associated with several initiatives for children. Recent amongst these include financial assistance provided by him towards the treatment of children from low economic backgrounds at SRCC Children’s Hospital in Mumbai.
In December 2019, Tendulkar through the ‘Spreading Happiness InDiya Foundation’, set up solar lighting systems to provide green energy to run digital classrooms, equipped with modern means of learning, and sports facility at Shri Gadge Maharaj Ashram School, Bhivali, Mumbai.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|3882
|105
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5188
|124
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3693
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking