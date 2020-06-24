Sachin Tendulkar Lookalike Balvir Chand Loses Job Due to Coronavirus
Fans remember him as Sachin Tendulkar's lookalike, and has been widely used as cricketer's doppelganger in many commercials and movies over the last two decades. Balvir Chand, Tendulkar's lookalike, is one of the millions whose life has been turned upside down due to the deadly coronavirus.
Sachin Tendulkar Lookalike Balvir Chand Loses Job Due to Coronavirus
Fans remember him as Sachin Tendulkar's lookalike, and has been widely used as cricketer's doppelganger in many commercials and movies over the last two decades. Balvir Chand, Tendulkar's lookalike, is one of the millions whose life has been turned upside down due to the deadly coronavirus.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
PAK v ENGLord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings