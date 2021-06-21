Sachin Tendulkar Makes A Special Swing In His Father’s Memory, Shares Video

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar tweeted a video of a special swing made to preserve the memories of his father on the occasion of Father’s Day.

Sachin said that whenever he is upset and different thoughts strangle in his mind, he sits on the swing and relaxes. Sachin tweeted, ‘We have some such things that work as a time machine for us. A song, a smell, a sound or a taste. For me, it is something related to my father’s childhood that always takes me on the journey of his memories. On Father’s Day, I want to share that special thing with all of you.”

Sachin said in the video, “’I want to show you something very special today, the feelings associated with it are very high for me. This is a crib on which my father grew up. You can imagine how old this is. My mother had said that if we can make a swing so that it can be used differently. I always sit on this, so when different thoughts come into my mind, I get strength.”

Not only Sachin, but many Indian cricketers have also remembered their fathers in a special way on Father’s Day 2021. Sharing pictures on social media, many veteran players including Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and VVS Laxman have remembered their fathers on this special day.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here