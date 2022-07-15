Sachin Tendulkar Marks 1000th Instagram Post With Special Picture Alongside Sir Garfield Sobers

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar enjoyed India’s second ODI match against England at Lord’s. Alongside him was West Indies legend Sir Garfield Sobers who also enjoyed the match even as India went on to lose the match by 100 runs at the Home of Cricket. Earlier Harbhajan Singh had also posted a picture where he was seen enjoying the match with Sachin Tendulkar and Sir Garry Sobers. Now, Tendulkar has come out and posted a picture where he can be seen with the West Indies legend himself.

“Got to watch the game at Lord’s with the One and Only Sir Gary! My 1000th post on Instagram couldn’t get better!,” he posted on Instagram.

On Thursday though a galaxy of stars landed at the Lord’s to watch the second ODI between India and England. A host of high profile names from the world of cricket were present at the hallowed venue including the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly, Harbhajan Singh, Ravi Shastri and Suresh Raina.

On Friday, it was Harbhajan’s turn to share pictures from the ‘Home of Cricket’ in London. And he shared a truly legendary picture in which the offspinner can be seen posing alongside Tendulkar and the legendary West Indies allrounder Sir Gary Sobers.

“Two Biggest Masters of the game #sirgarrysobers @sachintendulkar @homeofcricket,” wrote Bhajji alongside the pictures.

