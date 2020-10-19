Sachin Tendulkar Mourns Death of 'Close Friend' Avi Kadam Due to Covid-19

Sachin Tendulkar mourned the passing away of his close friend Avi Kadam on Twitter.

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar has mourned the loss of his mentor Avi Kadam, who played a crucial role in shaping the modern day legend’s career in its nascent stage. Avinask Kadam, 60, died in Mumbai due to Covid-19 at the Seven Hills Hospital in Andheri. He was undergoing treatment there for last two weeks after being diagnosed with the virus.

Kadam played a crucial role in helping Tendulkar and his long time friend Vinod Kambli get cricket equipment when the two were starting their careers.

At a loss for words at the passing away of my dear friend, Avi Kadam.A close friend of mine since school days, Avi was like family to me. Our memories of post practice catch-ups outside Shivaji Park will stay with me always.My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ror2vSG9yy — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 19, 2020

Kadam used to run a cricket club called Worli CC which was affiliated to MCA( Mumbai Cricket Association). His younger brother Arvind Kadam was an MCA member for 10 years.

Extremely sad to hear about the demise of my old friend Avinash Kadam. He was like an elder brother to me. Will always remember our time together and his companionship. May his soul rest in peace! 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/QeLNFrXd3O — Vinod Kambli (@vinodkambli349) October 17, 2020

