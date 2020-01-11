Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 41, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 11 January, 2020

2ND INN

Chattogram Challengers

155/5 (20.0)

Chattogram Challengers
v/s
Rajshahi Royals
Rajshahi Royals*

88/1 (10.2)

Rajshahi Royals need 68 runs in 59 balls at 6.91 rpo
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 32, Perth Stadium, Perth, 11 January, 2020

1ST INN

Perth Scorchers *

0/0 (0.0)

Perth Scorchers
v/s
Brisbane Heat
Brisbane Heat

Toss won by Perth Scorchers (decided to bat)
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 31, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 11 January, 2020

2ND INN

Hobart Hurricanes

162/6 (20.0)

Hobart Hurricanes
v/s
Sydney Thunder
Sydney Thunder*

134/4 (16.2)

Sydney Thunder need 30 runs in 23 balls at 7.82 rpo

fixtures

All matches

Match 6: OMA VS NAM

upcoming
OMA OMA
NAM NAM

Pune MCAS

12 Jan, 202011:30 IST

3rd ODI: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Grenada NCS

12 Jan, 202018:30 IST

1st ODI: IND VS AUS

upcoming
IND IND
AUS AUS

Wankhede, Mumbai

14 Jan, 202013:30 IST

1st T20I: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Grenada NCS

15 Jan, 202022:30 IST

Sachin Tendulkar Nominated for Laureus Sporting Moment Award of Last 20 Years

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has been shortlisted as one of the 20 contenders for the greatest Laureus Sporting Moment 2000-2020 Award.

PTI |January 11, 2020, 3:33 PM IST
Sachin Tendulkar Nominated for Laureus Sporting Moment Award of Last 20 Years

London: Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has been shortlisted as one of the 20 contenders for the greatest Laureus Sporting Moment 2000-2020 Award.

The moment is titled Carried On the Shoulders Of A Nation, a reference to the Indian cricket team's 2011 World Cup triumph.

In his sixth attempt at the World Cup nearly nine years ago, Tendulkar became a part of a victorious team.

Carried on the shoulders of the Indian team, Tendulkar made a lap of honour, shedding tears of joy after the victory was sealed in his home city Mumbai.

Former Australia captain Steve Waugh, who is a member of the Laureus Academy, described Tendulkar's nomination as a fantastic moment for cricket.

"It is fantastic for our sport. It is very hard to get nominated for Laureus. It was a remarkable achievement (2011) and Indian cricket is doing fantastic," Waugh told PTI.

"I remember when we won the Laureus Sports Team of the Year (2002). It was a great moment for Australian cricket."

The foundation has launched the Laureus Sporting Moment 2000-2020 public vote, which gives fans opportunity to choose one of the winners of the prestigious Laureus World Sports Awards.

In Berlin on 17 February, the 20th anniversary Laureus World Sports Awards will honour the greatest sporting triumphs of 2019, celebrate the power of sport in transforming the lives of young people around the world and, through this campaign, award the greatest Laureus Sporting Moment of the last 20 years.

The Laureus Sporting Moment Award celebrates the moments where sport has unified people in the most extraordinary way.

This campaign shortlists 20 sporting stories from the last 20 years that have left their mark on the world.

The Laureus Sporting Moment 200-02020 public vote will celebrate the transformational power of sport and reinforce Laureus' 20th anniversary message -- 'Sport Unites Us'.

With three knock-out rounds, the top-20 moments will be whittled down to 10 and then five, with the top-five moments going head-to-head, with one moment ultimately crowned the winner of Laureus Sporting Moment 2000-2020.

The voting takes place between 10 January and 16 February, with the winner being announced during the Laureus World Sports Awards Show on 17 February in Berlin.

Laureussachin tendulkarTendulkar

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 ODI | Sun, 12 Jan, 2020

NAM v OMA
Pune MCAS

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sun, 12 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Grenada NCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Tue, 14 Jan, 2020

AUS v IND
Wankhede, Mumbai

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Wed, 15 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Grenada NCS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more