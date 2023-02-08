'You're Supposed to Play on Any Kind of Surface in World': Sachin Tendulkar on Rank-turners in IND vs AUS Series

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar has given his opinion on all the noise around the Nagpur pitch for the first Test match between India and Australia. The pitch has come under scrutiny as several former cricketers and Australian media are labelling it as a ‘doctored pitch’. A couple of dry patches are quite visible on the Nagpur surface which is expected to cause trouble for the left-handed batters in front of left-arm spinners.

Tendulkar suggested that when a team travels to India, the players are well aware that the pitches are going to help the spinners. He pointed out the example of Australia and said that every team prepare pitches according to their strengths to get the home advantage.

Also Read | India vs Australia, 1st Test: Spin on Everybody’s Mind at Jamtha

“When you become an international cricketer, you are supposed to play on any kind of surface in the world. Those are challenges of travelling. When we go to Australia, we don’t expect turners there. We know nature of the surface is going to be a little bouncy and more pace in it and upfront movement of seam," Tendulkar told PTI.

The batting legend feels that Pat Cummins and Co are well prepared to embrace the spin challenge on the turning tracks.

“So is the case with Australian team, when they are in India. They know that there will be turn and nature of the surface will be slowish. They are prepared for that, they have practised with SG balls. Every team prepares to the best of their abilities and it is what happens around them amplify but the team is always in a different space compared to what outsiders are thinking. I feel Aussies are prepared to play and face the challenges," he added.

Also Read | India Ready to Serve up Spin-Laden Obstacles to Thwart Australia’s Redemption Hopes

While everyone is talking about the impact spinners will have, Tendulkar said reverse swing will also be crucial.

“The first hour of every morning, seamers will come into play and so will the spinners because in the morning there is going to be that bite in the surface.

“I remember playing one game in Nagpur where spinners dominated the morning session. The odd ball went straight and other one spun viciously. It became difficult for batters to gauge which one will turn and which one will come straight. It’s going to be both and reverse will come into play in this series."

Get the latest Cricket News here