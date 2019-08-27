Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 1: ROU VS RUS

upcoming
ROU ROU
RUS RUS

Antigua

29 Aug, 201911:30 IST

Match 2: LUX VS TUR

upcoming
LUX LUX
TUR TUR

Antigua

29 Aug, 201914:45 IST

Match 3: ROU VS AUT

upcoming
ROU ROU
AUT AUT

Antigua

29 Aug, 201918:00 IST

Match 4: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Antigua

30 Aug, 201911:30 IST

Sachin Tendulkar Pays Tribute to Don Bradman on 111th Birth Anniversary

IANS |August 27, 2019, 11:37 PM IST
Sachin Tendulkar Pays Tribute to Don Bradman on 111th Birth Anniversary

Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday paid tribute to the legendary Sir Don Bradman on the occasion of the latter's 111th birth anniversary. Tendulkar had famously met Bradman alongwith Australian spin great Shane Warne during's India's tour of the country in 1998/99.

"A lot of people remember Sir Don Bradman for his extraordinary batting; I remember him more for his graciousness and sense of humour that I experienced when I had the privilege of spending some time with him in 1998," he tweeted.

Widely regarded as the greatest batsman of all time, it was under Bradman's captaincy that Australia began their rise in cricket and he is still seen as a symbolic figure in the country's sporting history. Bradman's mind boggling average of 99.94 in Tests still remains unbeaten.

Bradman had famously said that Tendulkar's batting style remined him of his own.

"I saw him playing on television and was struck by his technique, so I asked my wife to come look at him. Now I never saw myself play, but I feel that this player is playing much the same as I used to play, and she looked at him on television and said yes, there is a similarity between the two, his compactness, technique, stroke production; it all seemed to gel," Bradman had said about Tendulkar.

don bradmanOff The Fieldsachin tendulkar

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Thu, 29 Aug, 2019

RUS v ROU
Antigua

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Thu, 29 Aug, 2019

TUR v LUX
Antigua

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Thu, 29 Aug, 2019

AUT v ROU
Antigua

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Fri, 30 Aug, 2019

CZE v LUX
Antigua All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3763 114
2 New Zealand 2736 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4076 105
5 Australia 2951 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...