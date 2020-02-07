Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Sachin Tendulkar Pays Visit to SCG Ahead of Bushfire Cricket Bash, Yuvraj Turns Photographer

Sachin Tendulkar took a trip down memory lane and paid a visit to the Sydney Cricket Ground, ahead of the much-anticipated Bushfire Bash that will be played at the Junction Oval in Melbourne on Sunday. Tendulkar will be coaching the Ponting XI in the match, which will raise money for relief efforts post the unfortunate bushfires that burnt across Australia recently.

Cricketnext Staff |February 7, 2020, 2:32 PM IST
"This was my favourite corner in the SCG dressing room. Memories came flooding back today," Tendulkar tweeted.

Yuvraj Singh was in attendance with Tendulkar as well, and the man the Indian team used to affectionately call 'Paaji' gave Yuvraj credits for taking the pictures as well. Singh will be turning out for the Gilchrist XI in the charity match.

Tendulkar enjoyed playing at the ground during his career, scoring 785 runs in the five Test matches that he played there. His 241* at the ground is regarded as one of his best Test innings' ever.

The Bushfire Bash was initially scheduled to be played at the SCG on Saturday, but predicted rain forced Cricket Australia to reschedule the match for Sunday at Melbourne.

(With ANI Inputs)

