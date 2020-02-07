Sachin Tendulkar Pays Visit to SCG Ahead of Bushfire Cricket Bash, Yuvraj Turns Photographer
Sachin Tendulkar took a trip down memory lane and paid a visit to the Sydney Cricket Ground, ahead of the much-anticipated Bushfire Bash that will be played at the Junction Oval in Melbourne on Sunday. Tendulkar will be coaching the Ponting XI in the match, which will raise money for relief efforts post the unfortunate bushfires that burnt across Australia recently.
