Sachin Tendulkar Plays Left-Handed Golf, Taught By Yuvraj Singh

Sachin Tendulkar, who has on multiple occasions has portrayed his love for golf, shared a video on his Instagram. In the clip, Sachin, dressed in his golf attire, can be seen holding a golf bat as he speaks to the camera. Celebrating left-handers day, Sachin, who is an ambidextrous, can be seen trying his hand at playing golf with his left hand. But, he also had a friend to teach him the techniques, whom he introduced in the later part of the video. And, it is none other than India’s another favourite cricketer - Yuvraj Singh.

In the video, Yuvraj can be seen encouraging Sachin to hit the golf ball like the master blaster would. Sachin shared the video with an aptly arranged caption; he made a reference to the popular Hindi saying which means that it is an easy job, and wrote, “Yeh toh mere baayein haath ka khel hai na (This is a left-handed job for me, isn’t it), Yuvraj Singh?” Watch this video of a great camaraderie of our favourite cricketers:

Within minutes, colleagues and fans alike crowded Sachin’s post to flood it with likes and comments. But Yuvraj Singh quite aptly wrote our consolidated feelings for Sachin, in his comment - “Paji aap kisi bhi haath se khelo lagni to bale ke beech main hi hai (It doesn’t matter which hand you play with, it will always hit right in the middle of the ball).”

Sachin is well-known for his quirky posts on Instagram. The cricketer has been giving his Instafam sneak peek of his personal life since the beginning of coronavirus lockdown in 2020. Recently, Sachin adopted an Indian doggo and named him Spike. A few days back, Sachin shared a video of him spending lots of quality life with his pet pooch and also narrated the story of how he adopted him. “Jab we met Spike,” he wrote. Take a look:

Sachin, who made his debut in Indian cricket at the age of 16, retired from the game in 2013 as the highest run scorer in Test matches and ODIs - the record stands till today.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here