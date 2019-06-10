starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 15:SA VS WI

live
SA SA
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

10 June, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 16:BAN VS SL

upcoming
BAN BAN
SL SL

Bristol

Tue, 11 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 17:AUS VS PAK

upcoming
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Taunton

Wed, 12 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 18:IND VS NZ

upcoming
IND IND
NZ NZ

Nottingham

Thu, 13 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Sachin Tendulkar Posts Special Message for Yuvraj Singh After Retirement

PTI |June 10, 2019, 7:40 PM IST
Sachin Tendulkar Posts Special Message for Yuvraj Singh After Retirement

One of Yuvraj Singh's pillars during his journey from cricket to cancer and back, Sachin Tendulkar thanked the southpaw for all he has "done for the sport".

Walking into international sunset after ramping up the swagger and style quotient of what used to be a sombre Indian dressing room for 17 years, Yuvraj was flooded with wholesome praise by the cricket community, with close friend-cum-mentor Tendulkar leading the way.

"What a fantastic career you have had Yuvi. You have come out as a true champ everytime the team needed you. The fight you put up through all the ups & downs on & off the field is just amazing. Best of luck for your 2nd innings & thanks for all that you have done for cricket," Tendulkar tweeted.

The icon's words of appreciation for the 37-year-old southpaw once again brought to the fore the cherished friendship that they share.

A delighted Yuvraj carried Tendulkar on his shoulders after they helped India to a World Cup triumph in 2011, together realising their long-cherished dream.

The moment of triumph was followed by the shocking revelation that Yuvraj was diagnosed with a rare germ cell cancer.

Tendulkar had once said that he was scared of breaking down in front of Yuvraj when they met in London during his treatment for a rare germ cell cancer in the United States.

"When I saw my wife discussing medical terms with Yuvraj, I realised what he had been going through," Tendulkar had said at the release of Yuvraj's book 'The Test of My Life: From Cricket to Cancer and Back'.

"When I went to meet him in London, I was telling my wife that I don't want to break down when I see him," Tendulkar had said then of the discussion with his doctor wife.

In his heart, Yuvraj has only reverence for Tendulkar.

Yuvraj played 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is for India. He put together 1900 runs in the longest format, and 8701 in the one-dayers, the format in which he enjoyed most success. His one-day runs tally places him 22nd in the overall list, and seventh among Indians.

A useful left-arm spinner, Yuvraj picked up 111 ODI wickets at an average of 36.55.

sachin tendulkaryuvraj retirementyuvraj singhYuvraj Singh Retirement
CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 16 ODI | Tue, 11 Jun, 2019

SL v BAN
Bristol

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 17 ODI | Wed, 12 Jun, 2019

PAK v AUS
Taunton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 18 ODI | Thu, 13 Jun, 2019

NZ v IND
Nottingham All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T PTS
1
NZ NZ
3 3 0 0 6
2
ENG ENG
3 2 1 0 4
3
IND IND
2 2 0 0 4
4
AUS AUS
3 2 1 0 4
5
SL SL
3 1 1 0 3
6
PAK PAK
3 1 1 0 3
7
WI WI
2 1 1 0 2
8
BAN BAN
3 1 2 0 2
9
SA SA
3 0 3 0 0
10
AFG AFG
3 0 3 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more