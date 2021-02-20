Sachin Tendulkar 'Proud' of Virat Kohli for Opening Up On Battle With Depression

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar has come out in support of India's modern-day great Virat Kohli after the latter revealed how the Master Blaster helped him out in one of his darkest moments.

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar has come out in support of India's modern-day great Virat Kohli after the latter revealed how the Master Blaster helped him out in one of his darkest moments. Kohli was having a tough time in England in 2014 where he was failing to put bat on ball and that's when he seeked help from Tendulkar.

"I did have a chat with him about the mental side of things as well and the thing that he told me was, in cricket what he experienced was if you are going through a strong negative feeling and if that is coming into your system regularly, it is best to let it pass. If you start fighting that feeling, it grows stronger. So, that is the advice I took on board and my mindset really opened up from then on," Kohli told renowned broadcaster Mark Nicholas on the latter’s podcast ‘Not Just Cricket’ according to ANI.

Now Sachin has reponded to Virat, saying that he is proud of Virat's decision to open up about the 'mental side of things.'

.@imVkohli, proud of your success & decision to share such personal experiences. These days youngsters are constantly judged on social media. Thousands speak about them but not to them. We need to be able to listen to them and help them flourish. https://t.co/xsBThtzOTx — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 20, 2021

Earlier, Kohli had said, "I did (feel depressed). It's not a great feeling when wake up knowing that you won't be able to score any runs and I think all batsmen have felt that at some stage or the other that you are not in control of anything at all. And you just don't understand how to get over it. I think when you look back at a very difficult phase, you realise that you had to go through that phase fully to be able to understand what is wrong and rectify and move forward and open yourself up for change. That was a phase where I literally couldn't do anything to overturn what I was going through. I felt like I was the loneliest guy in the world," said Kohli, recalling the England tour back in 2014.