Sachin Tendulkar Provides Financial Help in Treatment of Children Across Six States

Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has financially assisted the treatment of 100 underprivileged children suffering from critical ailments across six states.

  • PTI
  • Updated: November 30, 2020, 6:43 PM IST
Sachin Tendulkar Provides Financial Help in Treatment of Children Across Six States

Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has financially assisted the treatment of 100 underprivileged children suffering from critical ailments across six states, the charity foundation with which the former captain is associated has said.

Tendulkar's partnership is with a foundation called Ekam, which focusses on children receiving treatment in government and trust hospitals.

Tendulkar's assistance through the foundation has helped children in Maharashtra, West Bengal, Assam, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh.

Children from underprivileged families, suffering from critical ailments and those who cannot afford to follow up on their elective medical costs, got the support from Tendulkar's foundation.

"The association with Mr Sachin Tendulkar through his foundation has been very fruitful and Sachin has done some very good work in the healthcare space. The association has worked towards providing quality healthcare for the underprivileged," Ameeta Chatterjee, Managing Partner, Ekam Foundation said.

Earlier this month, Tendulkar had supported Makunda Hospital in Assam's Karimganj district with paediatric equipments.

This is expected to benefit more than 2000 children every year.

Tendulkar had also participated in an initiative with UNICEF on World Children's Day, encouraging children to play a key part in shaping the future of the world.

Tendulkar made his Test debut at the age of 16 in 1989 against Pakistan. Later on his first tours of England and Australia with the national team he got a few centuries and stellar cricket pundits from both countries concurred that a batting genius was born.

Over the next two decades, almost every record was smashed by the man who could play in any situation; who could drop anchor or weigh anchor with equal dexterity.

In 2012, he became the first player to score 100 international tons besides being miles ahead in terms of runs scored in Tests and ODIs. He was also the first player to break the double-hundred barrier in ODIs in 2008 when he achieved the unthinkable in Gwalior against South Africa.

