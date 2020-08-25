Sachin Tendulkar Reaches Out to Help His Bat-Maker Who is Now Hospitalised
Ashraf Chaudhary once fixed his damaged bats and now Sachin Tendulkar has taken it upon himself to help the ailing bat repairer who has been hospitalised for considerable amount of time. "Ashraf Chacha" as he is known in cricketing circles, has been admitted to the Savla hospital since last 12 days due to diabetes and midzone pneumonia related complications..
