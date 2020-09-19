Sachin Tendulkar recalls hitting four sixes against Abdul Qadir when he was 16. Sachin had hit the legendary Pakistan spinner for four sixes in a single over.

When it comes to Sachin Tendulkar there are many memorable knocks. A few from his early years remain special, a case in point is when Sachin had hit legendary Pakistan spinner Abdul Qadir for four sixes in a single over in 1989.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

The Master Blaster recently recalled the exhibition match in a conversation with former player and commentator Aakash Chopra. In the exhibition match, the overs had to be cut short due to rain. Sachin was 16 at the time and Qadir one of the most revered bowlers. Yet, Sachin displayed his calibre by hitting Qadir 6, 0, 4, 6, 6, 6 in one over He remained 53 not out by the end of the match, although Pakistan went on to win the game.

https://youtu.be/Mdh_aGDD9jo

Speaking about the premise of the match, Sachin said, “The match was in Gujranwala, I think. It had rained and both teams were informed that many spectators have come to see so why don’t we have a 20-over exhibition match? (sic)”

This provision was taken so that the crowd does not return disappointed. As the match was not counted to be an international fixture, both sides agreed to play thinking they would get some practice out of the game. “I was batting at number four and I remember when I had gone out to bat, we had to score some 65-70 runs in four overs,” Sachin recalled.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020: Sachin Tendulakr's Son to Join Mumbai Indians?

Krishnamachari Srikkanth was the captain of the Indian side at that time and Sachin said that he came on the field with the mindset to chase the total runs. “Mushtaq [Ahmed] was bowling, he got hit for two sixes and a four. Abdul Qadir came to me and said ‘I’ll bowl from this side. Try and hit me’. I said you’re such a senior bowler, I can’t hit you that easily,” said Sachin.

Despite his humbleness, the then youngster hit Qadir for 28 runs. Those were the early days but Sachin did make a mark by taking on such a seasoned exponent of the craft of leg spin.