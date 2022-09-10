Sachin Tendulkar Receives a Overwhelming Welcome in Kanpur Ahead of Road Safety World Series: WATCH

Sachin Tendulkar is all set to return to the field once again to entertain the Indian cricket fans. The master blaster will lead defending champions India Legends in the second edition of the Road Safety World Series 2022. Ahead of the season opener against South Africa Legends on Saturday, the legendary batter received a rousing welcome at a hotel in Kanpur.

The official Twitter handle of the Road Safety World Series shared a video of Sachin’s arrival. Sachin will not only be handling leadership duties of the India Legends team but he will also be seen as the Brand Ambassador of the tournament.

“Our Brand Ambassador and India Legends captain Sachin Tendulkar after landing in Kanpur, India,” read the caption of the post shared by Road Safety World Series.

Former Indian cricketers like- Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan and many others will feature for India Legends under the captaincy of Sachin.

Sachin had helped India Legends in winning the inaugural edition of the Road Safety World Series last year. The Master Blaster had also emerged as the third-highest run scorer of the tournament in 2021. Sachin played seven matches and scored 233 runs at an average of 38.83. He also notched two half-centuries in the inaugural edition of the Road Safety World Series. In the final, Sachin slammed five boundaries and scored 30 runs off 23 balls. India Legends eventually posted a defendable total of 181 runs losing four wickets. In response, Sri Lanka Legends could only manage to reach 167/7.

India Legends will now commence their title defence with a match against South Africa Legends at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Saturday. Along with these two teams, legends teams from Australia, England, New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will also take part in the second season of the Road Safety World Series.

In their next fixture, India Legends will be up against West Indies Legends at the same venue on September 14.

India Legends will move to Indore to play their third league stage match against New Zealand Legends. The match between India Legends and New Zealand Legends will take place at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

The final match of the tournament will be played on October 1 in Raipur.

