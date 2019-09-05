Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

THE ASHES, 2019 4th Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 04 - 08 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

Australia *

180/3 (46.0)

Australia
v/s
England
England

Toss won by Australia (decided to bat)
Live

AFG IN BAN, ONLY TEST, 2019 One-off Test, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong, 05 - 09 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

Afghanistan *

214/5 (77.1)

Afghanistan
v/s
Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Toss won by Afghanistan (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

4th Test: AUS VS ENG

live
AUS AUS
ENG ENG

Manchester

04 Sep, 201915:30 IST

One-off Test: AFG VS BAN

live
AFG AFG
BAN BAN

Chittagong ZAC

05 Sep, 201909:30 IST

3rd T20I: SL VS NZ

upcoming
SL SL
NZ NZ

Pallekele, Kandy

06 Sep, 201919:00 IST

5th Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

The Oval

12 Sep, 201915:30 IST

Sachin Tendulkar Remembers Ramakant Achrekar in Emotional Teacher's Day Post

Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar posted an emotional tribute to his mentor and coach late Ramakant Achrekar on Teachers' Day.

Cricketnext Staff |September 5, 2019, 2:10 PM IST
Sachin Tendulkar Remembers Ramakant Achrekar in Emotional Teacher's Day Post

Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar posted an emotional tribute to his mentor and coach late Ramakant Achrekar on Teachers' Day.

Tendulkar wrote, "Teachers impart not just education but also values. Achrekar Sir taught me to play straight – on the field and in life.I shall always remain grateful to him for his immeasurable contribution in my life. His lessons continue to guide me today.”

Achrekar played a key role in spotting Tendulkar early and developing him as a player. He passed away on January 2, 2019.

Sachin had said, “Cricket in heaven will be enriched with the presence of (Ramakant) Achrekar sir. Like many of his students, I learnt my ABCD of cricket under Sir’s guidance. His contribution to my life cannot be captured in words. He built the foundation that I stand on.”

Off The FieldRamakant Achrekarsachin tendulkarteacher's day

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Sep, 2019

NZ v SL
Pallekele, Kandy

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Test Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 2019

AUS v ENG
The Oval All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...