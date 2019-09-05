Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar posted an emotional tribute to his mentor and coach late Ramakant Achrekar on Teachers' Day.
Tendulkar wrote, "Teachers impart not just education but also values. Achrekar Sir taught me to play straight – on the field and in life.I shall always remain grateful to him for his immeasurable contribution in my life. His lessons continue to guide me today.”
Teachers impart not just education but also values. Achrekar Sir taught me to play straight - on the field and in life.I shall always remain grateful to him for his immeasurable contribution in my life.His lessons continue to guide me today. #TeachersDay pic.twitter.com/kr6hYIVXwt— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 5, 2019
Achrekar played a key role in spotting Tendulkar early and developing him as a player. He passed away on January 2, 2019.
Sachin had said, “Cricket in heaven will be enriched with the presence of (Ramakant) Achrekar sir. Like many of his students, I learnt my ABCD of cricket under Sir’s guidance. His contribution to my life cannot be captured in words. He built the foundation that I stand on.”
Sachin Tendulkar Remembers Ramakant Achrekar in Emotional Teacher's Day Post
