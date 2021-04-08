Sachin Tendulkar Returns Home From Hospital; Says will 'Remain Isolated to Rest and Recuperate'

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar returned home from the hospital six days after he was admitted as a precautionary measure after contracting Covid-19. He sent out a tweet on Thursday informing that he is back at his home and thanked medical staff as well as his well-wishers

“I have just come home from the hospital and will remain isolated while continuing to rest and recuperate. I would like to thank everyone for all the good wishes and prayers. Really appreciate it.

“I remain ever grateful to all the medical staff who took such good care of me and have been working tirelessly for over a year in such difficult circumstances,” Tendulkar said in the tweet.

Tendulkar was hospitalised on March 27 a week after he contracted the virus

Recently, Tendulkar had participated in the Road Safety World Series, where he lead the team to title win. In the tournament, he performed exceptionally well and scored two fifties for his side. Apart from Tendulkar, India Legends players Subramanium Badrinath and the Pathan brothers – Irfan and Yusuf – also had tested positive for the virus

During the Road Safety Series, Tendulkar had also uploaded a video where he pranks the medical staff taking his Covid-19 test. In the post, he went on to say that he had undertaken 277 tests, while had played 200 Tests for India.

In the final of the Road Safety World Series, an all-round show by Yusuf Pathan helped India Legends beat Sri Lanka Legends by 14 runs. Put in to bat first, India made 181 for 4 with Yusuf smashing an unbeaten 62 off 36 and Yuvraj making 60 off 41.

